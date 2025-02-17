Banbury and Bicester college has been given a gold award for its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning.

Activate Learning won Gold for the Best Use of AI in Learning at The Learning and Performance Institute’s (LPI) Learning Awards last Thursday.

The Learning Awards is a flagship celebration of innovation, excellence and success in workplace learning and development. The ceremony took place at the prestigious JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The college said the achievement has recognised Activate Learning’s groundbreaking work in AI-driven education which encompasses the Activate AI Tutor, Activate Feedback Tools and ALIA (Activate Learning Intelligent Assistant).

They say implementation of these tools at Activate Learning is transforming the way students learn and engage with their studies through real-time feedback and the opportunity to grow their confidence with digital technology.

The awards ceremony was attended by industry leaders, as well as Cheri Ashby, Deputy CEO at Activate Learning, Sharmen Ibrahim, group director of digital education and AI, Kim Blanchard, group head of digital education development and AI, and Patrick Kelly-Goss, group innovation and AI specialist at Activate Learning.

Gary Headland, CEO at Activate Learning, said: “We’ve been investing in digital education and artificial intelligence for years – building capabilities that enhance teaching, learning, and student success.

“Expertly led by Sharmen Ibrahim, our digital education and AI team has played a pivotal role in the rapid expansion of our online faculty and the development of virtual and augmented reality tools and products.

“Well done to the digital education team for pioneering the delivery of learning using modern technology.”

Cheri Ashby said: “We are honoured to win The Learning Awards’ Gold award for the Best Use of AI in Learning.

“Our award submission focused on our innovative AI tools. Activate AI combines our unique learning philosophy with AI to provide students with a personal coach and teachers with a personal assistant to support them in lesson preparation and assessment.

“We are delighted our work in AI has been recognised at such a high-profile event.”

Sharmen Ibrahim said: “Our human-centric approach of integrating AI with our award-winning Learning Philosophy has been the magic formula.

“We are very proud, and we will continue to enhance our staff and students’ experience at Activate Learning through the use of digital and AI tools.”