Banbury and Bicester College celebrates 100 per cent pass rate in maths and English GCSEs

Abbie Frankham

Activate Learning’s Banbury and Bicester College students taking standalone maths and English GCSEs are celebrating, as 100 per cent of students achieved a pass in this year’s exams.

Many of the college’s GCSE students are learners who resit maths, English or both, to continue in education or progress their career.

These include mature students who need these GCSEs to progress in their careers, learners who may have missed the chance to go to university first time round and want to study at degree level and also part-time students who have studied GCSEs at evening classes.

Morgan Young

Sally Dicketts CBE, Chief Executive of Activate Learning, said: “Congratulations and well done to those of you picking up your GCSE and level 2 results today. You have managed, under difficult and changing circumstances, to stay focused on your studies and have I hope obtained the grades you were wishing for.

“There are now a range of worthwhile, stretching vocational and/ or academic courses for you to consider undertaking, in order to provide you with the jobs and lifestyle you want for your future.

“But all is not lost if you haven’t got what you had hoped for, we can work with you to help you realise your ambition. Just come and speak to us at Activate Learning whatever your results. We can help.”

Abbie Frankham, a Health and Social Care student, is celebrating a grade 8 in English language. Abbie said: “I’m feeling pretty overwhelmed, getting this result feels great and really exciting. I only started in January, so I didn’t have as much time as everyone else, but the hard work has paid off.”

Morgan Young, an Engineering Level 3 student, secured a grade 6 in English language. Morgan said: “I’m very happy with my results, it means I’ve achieved the grades I need to start my apprenticeship in steel fabrication!”

A spokesperson for the college added: "Activate Learning provides a wide range of study programmes in our Banbury campus, including health and social care, travel and tourism, drama and theatre studies and media studies. Additionally, our extensive network of business partners means that we provide outstanding apprenticeship opportunities.