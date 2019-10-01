Banbury activity hub registration opens

Parents can, from today, score a deal on activities for their children as the countdown to the half term hubs begins.





Cherwell District Council’s activity sessions for five to 15-year-olds run from Monday, October 28 to Friday, November 1 in Banbury's North Oxordshire Academy.



Dance, games and arts and crafts activities are lined up alongside everything from tag rugby to hockey, basketball and kwik cricket. Parents can save 10 per cent if they book their children’s places between today, Tuesday, October 1 and Sunday, October 6.



Cllr George Reynolds, Cherwell’s deputy leader, said: “One of our missions as a council is to encourage people of all ages to lead healthy and active lifestyles.



“Summer might be over, but our hubs programme proves that there are fun ways of staying active whatever the weather.



“These are accessibly priced sessions, but the opportunity to book places at a ten per cent discount makes it an even more attractive offer to parents in north Oxfordshire.”



The hubs cost the equivalent of just £2.50 per hour.



All the staff leading the sessions have passed Disclosure and Barring Service checks. The activities are open to children aged five to 15 years old and are split into two age groups, five to seven-year-olds and over-eights.



Full day sessions, from 8.45am to 5pm, cost £19.80; while the shorter session, 8.45am to 3pm, costs £15.60. To unlock the 10 per cent discount, use the code EARLYBIRD when booking on Eventbrite.



For further information and to book, visit: www.cherwell.gov.uk/holidayactivities