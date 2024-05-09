Bake-off comes to Sibford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Back by popular demand Oxford Active’s, Active Chef holiday camp returns to Sibford School this May half-term, this time with an exciting Bake-off theme. Young, would-be chefs, aged 8-14 years will face three challenges, mirroring the real Bake-off.

In the Technical Challenge, students will hone their kneading skills as they prepare Focaccia bread. The Taste Test will feature a challenge to create a nut-free Rocky Road, allowing students to customise this classic treat with fillings such as cherries, popcorn, dried fruit, honeycomb, and fudge.

The real excitement builds with the Showstopper: Cupcakes. Our budding chefs will learn the 'rose swirl' piping technique and create fondant icing decorations to adorn their vanilla cupcakes.

Assuming the roles of Paul and Prue will be Oxford Active's very own Wendy Parker who will offer guidance and judge the creations at the end of each challenge.

Stirring up a storm at Active Chefs holiday camp

Wendy explained ‘We first introduced Active Chefs during the Easter holidays and it proved incredibly popular with some students rebooking for additional days to further develop their cooking skills. This time we’re adding some more excitement with a fun Bake-off theme allowing students to learn some advanced techniques such as bread-making and piping.’

Active Chef holiday camps are perfect for children who prefer a more creative approach to their holiday activities. For those inclined toward sports or outdoor pursuits, Oxford Active is also hosting two additional camps at Sibford School this May half term: Active Camps offering a variety of activities such as swimming, team games, sports and crafts and Active Adventure, providing a bushcraft experience for children who enjoy the great outdoors.