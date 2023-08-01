Award-winning author visits Brackley Library to teach children about adoption and fostering

Brackley Library was visited on Saturday by Holly Marlow, author of award-winning bestsellers, “Delly Duck” and “Room in the Nest,” among other adoption and fostering-related stories, who read two of her inclusive children's books.

The "Brackley Towcester Library Friends" group ran some duck-themed craft activities and a hook-a-duck and adopt-a-duck activity, and ordered in some duck-shaped shortbread from Brackley Country Market for the occasion.

Bright yellow duck feet stuck to the floor showed guests the way to the event, much to the delight of the children!

The mum-turned-author gave an overview of how and why she ended up writing books about adoption, despite suffering from fibromyalgia and hypermobility, which make it difficult for her to physically hold a pen!

Holly Marlow signing books

Holly read “Room in the Nest” and talked about the different types of family portrayed (the inclusive story includes adoptive, foster and kinship families, single-parent families and same-sex parent families).

Holly then invited the children to vote by show of hands, to choose between “Adopting a Little Brother or Sister” and “Cousins by Adoption," both of which were illustrated by her talented daughter, Zoe, when she was 5 years old.

As Holly read “Adopting a Little Brother or Sister,” the children joined in, calling out "CHECK!" and drawing dramatic ticks in the air, while pretending to tick things off the social worker's checklist.

Holly invited the children to suggest things that a social worker might have to consider, to ensure they choose the right adoptive family for a child.