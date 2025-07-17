Aureus schools unite voices in inaugural public performance

The inaugural public performance of a choir with pupils from both Aureus schools in Didcot was included in a recent concert.

The Voices of Aureus choir has singers from both Aureus School and Aureus Primary, both members of GLF Schools Multi Academy Trust, and together they performed This is Me and used a type of sign language to help make the song as inclusive as possible.

The primary students were only taught the Makaton signs they needed on the afternoon of the show, but delivered in style.

“It was great to see the local GLF schools come together and be so creative. All of the students were fantastic and I have received a lot of comments about the vast amount of talents that were on display,” said Alison Burbage, Head of Music.

“The reason behind using Makaton is to emphasise that we are an inclusive school and want to ensure all students are able to access the song. We will also be using this at Twickenham stadium as part of the ‘Boundless Festival’ with 400 other students.”

The festival is a chance for pupils across all the GLF schools in the South East and will be hosted by TV magician Ben Hanlin. There were 736 entries into the art competition alone and other categories include spelling, drama, Eco challenge and a debating contest.

“The festival is about showcasing talent, opening up opportunities and building confidence in young people. We’re delighted to see such enthusiasm from all the schools involved and our celebration day at Twickenham will be a wonderful event,” said Jak Martin, Head of the GLF Schools Foundation.