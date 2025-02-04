Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Adderbury recognised as finalists in National Nursery Awards

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Adderbury were named a finalist in the ‘Team of the Year’ category at the 2024 NMT Nursery Awards, a national accolade celebrating excellence in early years education.

The NMT Nursery Awards are widely recognised in the sector as a benchmark for outstanding childcare, highlighting nurseries that go above and beyond in their approach to early learning and development.

The ‘Team of the Year’ category acknowledges nurseries where staff work seamlessly together to create the best possible environment for children, ensuring they receive exceptional care and education.

At Adderbury, the team prides itself on creating a warm, welcoming, and inspiring setting where children thrive. Their approach is built around child-led learning, encouraging curiosity, independence, and confidence from the earliest years.

The Ashbourne Team at the 2024 NMT Awards.

Practitioners are highly skilled in supporting children’s natural learning patterns and tailoring activities to individual needs, ensuring every child is given the tools to develop at their own pace.

Relationships with families are at the heart of the nursery’s ethos. The team understands the importance of strong partnerships with parents and carers, working closely with them to support each child’s learning and emotional well-being. This collaborative approach has earned the nursery glowing praise from families, who appreciate the dedication and attentiveness of the staff.

Being shortlisted for this award is a significant achievement and reflects the team’s commitment to providing outstanding early years education. With a focus on high-quality teaching, an engaging and well-resourced environment, and a genuine passion for early childhood development, the Adderbury team has demonstrated why they are among the best in the country.

For families in and around Adderbury looking for a nursery that prioritises care, learning, and community, Ashbourne Day Nurseries offers an exceptional choice.

