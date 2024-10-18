ARCh assists in combating decline in children’s reading for pleasure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In light of recent research by BookTrust, which highlights a concerning decline in reading enjoyment among primary school children, the charity ARCh Assisted Reading for Children has intensified its efforts to foster a love for reading through volunteer-led sessions.

According to BookTrust, while 33% of seven-year-olds love reading, this figure drops to 29% by age ten and to just 25% by age eleven.

“The decline in reading for pleasure is a real concern,” said Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer for ARCh. “Our mission is to inspire children to love reading, and through our volunteer sessions, we encourage children to find happiness in books. Our sessions are all about reading for pleasure, and we’re working to make sure that reading isn’t just a skill, but a joy for children of all ages.”

ARCh works to address these challenges across Oxfordshire by matching trained volunteers with young readers, creating a nurturing environment that encourages reading for pleasure. By sparking interest in stories and books, ARCh’s programme hopes to improve both literacy skills and mental well-being among children.

The "Happy Half Hour" lets children enjoy a range of books.

ARCh volunteer Kate explains what her reading sessions look like: “My time with the children is based around fun, but with structure. I always have a catch-up with each of them first and give them a chance to chat. Then we do the reading. I tailor each session to the individual, and the great thing with ARCh is that it is one-to-one, which gives the time and space to get to know what sparks each child’s imagination or interest. We do plays (always a huge hit), jokes, animals, science—anything they want to read! We always end with a game such as Uno or Hangman. The children love the undivided attention, and as a volunteer, you get to make a lasting, lifelong impact on a child’s learning.”

ARCh is also expanding their partnerships with organisations across Oxfordshire, with an “Employee Volunteer Programme” available to those in full time work. “We work with companies who value their local community and offer staff time each week to go into a local school to volunteer,” Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer said. “We’ve had really positive feedback from organisations we work with currently about how much staff enjoy their time in school and the positive impact it has had on employee well-being.” Organisations both big and small across Oxfordshire are encouraged to contact ARCh if they would like to find out more about this programme.

If you could give some time each week to support children to love reading, ARCh would love to hear from you. The charity welcomes volunteers across the whole of Oxfordshire, with a particular focus high areas of need- Banbury, Berinsfield, Didcot and Oxford, especially Blackbird Leys and Cowley.

Visit their website at archoxfordshire.org.uk or email [email protected] to find out more.