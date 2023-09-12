Applications open - Banbury area parents are being urged to apply for their preferred 2024 secondary schools for their Year 6 children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parents and carers can now apply for their Year 6 child to attend a secondary school for September 2024. Applications should be submitted online by 31 October 2023 at oxfordshire.gov.uk/secondaryadmissions
Councillor Liz Brighouse, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Education and Youth Services, explains: “Please use the opportunity to name four schools. This will not make it less likely that your first preference will be offered. But it does reduce the risk of all preferences being unsuccessful and children being allocated a place at a school that is not named on their list.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It is important to apply on time as late applications will be processed later in the year and are far less likely to secure places at preferred schools.”
Parents and carers will be contacted with the result of their application on national offer day, March 1, 2024.