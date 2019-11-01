Application process opens for Oxfordshire primary schools

The application process for Oxfordshire primary schools has opened today, November 1, with the deadline for receipt set for January 15 next year.

Parents of children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 (inclusive) need to apply for a primary or infant school place for their children.

Forms can be picked up from County Hall although OCC urge parents to apply online

Families can apply online at: www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/primaryadmissions.

Paper application forms will also be available from Oxfordshire schools, nurseries and County Hall in Oxford. However, rather than applying on a paper form parents are strongly advised to apply online for efficiency and security.

Parents are encouraged to state four preferences when applying. This does not affect families’ chances of securing a place at their first-preference school.

Oxfordshire County Council has a strong record of being able to offer the vast majority of families a place at their first-preference primary school – with 93.4 per cent receiving the news they wanted to hear last year.

It is very important to apply on time, as this ensures the application is considered alongside all others submitted before the deadline – increasing the chances the council will be able to offer a place at a school listed among the applicant's preferences.

Many parents, understandably, have a very clear view about which school they would like their child to attend, but the advice is to state four preferences on the application form, including the catchment school – even if it is a fourth preference.

All the information about how to apply can be found on our website.

Parents should also consider how their children will travel to and from school.

Please note that free home to school transport is normally only provided to Reception age children if a child attends the nearest available school, and that school is over two-miles from the child’s home address.

The nearest school won’t necessarily be the catchment school.

Transport is normally only provided to a school that is less than two-miles from the child’s home if it is the nearest available school and the route is considered by the council to be unsafe to walk, even if accompanied by a responsible adult.

Parents who want to see the home-to-school transport policy should visit: www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/schooltransport.