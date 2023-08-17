Students have been receiving their results this morning (Thursday August 17) and we will be updating this article throughout the day.

Chenderit School

The staff and governors at Chenderit School congratulate each of their Year 13 students on an excellent set of A Level results this year.

The results were:

Chenderit School students Jamie Cook and Yousra Radi celebrate their A level results.

51% of all results have been graded A*, A or B and 20% of all results have been graded A* or A.

Headteacher, Jane Cartwright, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 13 cohort who have achieved fantastic results, embodying our ethos of “aim high, work hard and be nice.

"These examinations were the first set of external assessments that this cohort have sat owing to the cancellation of the GCSE examinations during the pandemic, and the fantastic outcomes that they have all achieved are a testament to our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience.

"We have enjoyed celebrating with our students this morning and we wish them all every success in their next steps”.

Kineton High School's Melissa Morley and Annabelle Bailey celebrate with their results.

Chenderit School would like to to highlight the following students’ achievements in particular:

Ibrahim Assani, who achieved 3 A*s and an A and is now moving on to study Law at the University of York, Ella Shenton who achieved an A*, A and a B and is now studying Digital Media and Communications at the University of Birmingham, Jed Gibbins, who achieved A*, A, B and is now moving on to study Geography at the University of Exeter, Phoebe Pope, who achieved A*, 2 As and a B and is now moving on to study Chemistry at the University of Bath.

Lottie Reid who achieved 3 As and a B and is now studying Natural Sciences at the University of Exeter, Annabelle Tappenden who achieved 3 As and is studying Meteorology and Climate at the University of Reading, Emma Prew who achieved 2 As and a B and is studying History at the University of Manchester, Gregory Blake, who achieved 2 As and a B and is now moving on to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Exeter.

Ibrahim Assani said: “I am shaking - I cannot believe it. I am so happy. I was not expecting to get these results. I really want to be a barrister”

A group of A* art students from The Warriner School.

Jed Gibbons said: “I’m over the moon, my dad cried! I am so excited about starting at Exeter to study Geography.”

Kineton High School

Kineton High School is pleased to report that students at the sixth form performed extremely well this summer across A Level and Applied courses.

The results were:

North Oxfordshire Academy student David with his A level results.

55% of students achieving A* - B, and 28% receiving A*-A and an overall pass rate of 98%.

Sam Bonfield, head of sixth Form said: “I am delighted that the vast majority of students have secured their places at their chosen universities and apprenticeships.

"Well done to Melissa Morley who will take up her place at Oxford University to read Biochemistry with 3A*s and an A grade and Eniko Kata who will be studying Veterinary Science at Surrey or Liverpool . Thanks to the incredible sixth form team for all their hard work."

Other excellent achievements include: Lewis Mack 2A*A, Michael McCauley 2A*B, Joseph Perrot A*2 A, Ed Smith A*A B, Luke Palmer 3A, Charlotte Palmer 2A, Dist*, Ben Munster A*A B, Oliver Davis A*A B, Annabelle Bailey 3A.

The Warriner School

Students, parents and staff at The Warriner are celebrating an excellent set of A-Level results.

The results were:

27% of all results graded A-A*, and 52% of results graded A*-B, with the overall average grade of B.

Executive headteacher, Annabel Kay and head of school, Sharon Nicholls said: “This set of results truly reflects our students hard work, resilience, and commitment to their studies.

They have had such a challenging few years and all can be so proud of what they have achieved. We must also thank the sixth form staff who have given so freely of their time and expertise to support our students”

North Oxfordshire Academy

Today, students and staff at North Oxfordshire Academy are celebrating as students receive their A Level and equivalent results.

The results were:

31% of all results graded A*-B and a 100% pass rate at the school.

Interim principal Ellie Jacobs, said: “Very well done to all our Year 13s achieving their A Level grades today. It is excellent to see so many of them securing places at their first-choice universities and being well-prepared to successfully take their next steps.

"Staff across the school have been an enduring support to our Sixth Formers over the past two years of their studies and I know all of us wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

Standout individual success at the school include: David, with two A*s in Mathematics and Physics and an A in Chemistry, and will be attending Imperial College London to study Materials Science and Engineering. Michal, with an A in Physics, a B in Mathematics and a Distinction* in Engineering, and will be attending King’s College London to study General Engineering.

Scarlett, with an A* in Art and Design, two Bs in Media and her Extended Project Qualification and a Distinction in Music, and will be attending Leeds Conservatoire to study Music (Popular Music). Bradley, who achieved four Bs in Psychology, Mathematics, Physics and his Extended Project Qualification, and will be attending Lancaster University to study Psychology. Laiba, with a B in Media, a C in Psychology and a Distinction*Distinction in Business, and will be attending Oxford Brookes University to study Business Management and Marketing.