A Banbury school whose vision is to 'develop future adults who will... leave a positive impact on the world' has been given an exceptionally good Ofsted rating

Children at Longford Park Primary School have been given an Outstanding rating in all five key areas of inspection

The school, which opened in 2017, achieved an 'outstanding' rating in all five key elements of the inspection. Inspectors could not find anything the school could improve on, from behaviour to talented teaching, safeguarding, leadership, diversity training, early years' development and teaching for children with special needs and disabilities.

The inspectors said: "Leaders are highly ambitious for pupils at the school. Their vision is to develop future adults who will have the skills and qualities to leave a positive impact on the world.

"Provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional. This sits at the heart of the school and the centre of the curriculum. Pupils are taught about diversity and the importance of respecting people who may be different to themselves.

Longford Park Primary School received top marks from the Ofsted inspectors

"Pupils behave exceptionally well. They are polite and courteous to adults and each other. The strong early years provision gives children the best possible start to their education.

"Leaders have developed an inspirational and innovative curriculum. Each topic is designed to engage and excite pupils. Pupils are thriving at Longford Park Primary School. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school. Pupils value the friendships they make. They spoke wisely about the qualities of relationships and what makes a good friend, focusing on treating people with respect and consideration. Pupils feel safe and say bullying is rare.

“When a group of pupils were asked what they liked most about their school, they all spoke knowledgeably and enthusiastically about what they were learning. Pupils were animated and articulate when discussing topics like climate change, computing or a science experiment,” inspectors said.

The report said leaders have ‘developed an inspirational and innovative curriculum’ at the school which opened currently has 183 pupils on the roll. It is a member of the 41-strong GLF multi-academy trust.

“It is our first inspection, and it could not have gone better. The Outstanding awards are a testament to the hard work of everyone at our school, the pupils and their families. We are incredibly proud and will continue to build on the incredible foundation this has provided,” said executive headteacher Julie Hiddleston.

“The school’s high expectations are reflected in pupils’ consistently positive attitudes and great behaviour. Pupils are polite and considerate and sit happily talking to friends while having lunch,” says the report.

“The needs of the children are the driving force behind all activities, inspiring learning from day one. Leaders make sure the classrooms support children’s learning and fire their imaginations.”

The Ofsted inspector made particular note of the inclusive ethos of the school and said pupils are taught about diversity and respect.

“The school is exceptionally inclusive and caring. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are given expert support from the very start. The school curriculum is deliberately designed to ensure that these pupils can access their learning with their classmates.” the report says.

Head of school Claire Martin said the report’s praise for its early years provision was particularly welcome as everyone at Longford Park Primary wanted to ensure children had the best opportunities from day one.

“We all want to make learning and personal development at the heart of our school. Our team has incredibly high expectations of our pupils and we want them to develop into adults equipped with the skills and qualities they need,” she said.

The Outstanding grade was awarded overall and in each category of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years development.