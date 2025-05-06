Young farmer to turn family farm near Banbury into venue for 18 local artists for Oxfordshire Artweeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who returned from London to take on her family farm near Banbury is welcoming 18 talented local artists to display their work at the farm this month for Oxfordshire Artweeks.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jazzy Bannister grew up on Warden Hill Farm near Chipping Warden but left to live in London for several years in her early 20s.

Now aged 25, she has returned to the rural Northamptonshire farm that has been in her family for three generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “As soon as I was born, I used to sit on the combine harvester with my dad. I have definitely grown up with farming, and as soon as I could, I started helping my dad with the trailers at harvest time.

Jazzy Bannister and some examples of the art that will be displayed at her farm this month.

“It has always been a part of my life and I don’t really know much different.”

Jazzy completed an agricultural degree at Cirencester before moving to London to live with friends for around two years.

She said: “I always knew I wanted to come back to the farm, but I wanted to try something a bit different before I did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since her return, Jazzy has been relearning the ropes at the farm but also initiating some of her own ideas.

One idea was to revive the farm as a venue for Oxfordshire Artweeks, something her mother did annually before the Covid pandemic.

Jazzy said: “My mum, who used to be an artist, converted one of the farm’s buildings into an eco-friendly event venue several years ago.

“She used to run workshops and host Oxfordshire Artweeks there for many years, but then Covid hit and everything came to a stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So when I came back, I thought it would be a great idea to display some of my friends' and local artists' work in the venue for Artweeks.”

Jazzy has recruited 18 artists who will be displaying their work at Warden Hill Farm from Saturday, May 17 until Monday, May 26.

She said: “We will be open every day from 10am until 6pm throughout the entire week for people to come and look at the art on display.

“Alongside the art, we will have a stall selling plants that I have propagated, alongside tea and cakes.”

Warden Hill Farm will also be holding a late evening on Friday May 23, for people who wish to enjoy an alcoholic drink and canapes.

For more information visit: https://www.coolcontoursvenue.co.uk/news