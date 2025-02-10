A procession of tractors from Banbury and Bicester area farms is in London today (Monday) to protest over taxes that will ‘put the country at risk'.

The farmers met up with others to descend on the capital in a giant demonstration – said to be up to 1,000 tractors - at the Labour government’s intention to impose inheritance tax on working farms. See ‘watch live’ YouTube film.

Adderbury farmer Tony Hopper organised some 20 local farmers who have assembled with hundreds of others. Together they are travelling in a huge convoy to Westminster for a 1pm protest rally against the introduction of agricultural inheritance tax and business property relief (BPR) and call for protection of the farming industry,

They say the introduction of the taxes is a huge double whammy - the straw that is breaking the camel's back.

Mr Hopper said: “Farmers have tolerated rapidly rising costs, such as fertiliser, diesel, machinery costs and the upcoming national insurance contributions. On top of that have been stagnant or declining prices for our produce - and now we're hit with this new inheritance tax, meaning many farmers will be forced to sell to pay a tax bill, having to give up their home, jobs and tools.

"Not nearly enough time has been given to allow family farms to prepare for this. Accountants up and down the country are in disbelief at the severity of this bill. And the government’s figures saying very few will be affected are totally misleading.

“We want the government and general public to realise this will affect them in both their health and their pocket,” he said.

“These farms forced to be sold will not be bought up by other farmers when there's currently no incentive to farm. They will be bought by big corporations for building or climate projects.

Farmers line up ready for the excursion to London

"This will risk our nation's food security, as we will be at the mercy of the rest of the world to supply us with what will be lower quality produce at a higher price, because they know we have no other choice.”

Mr Hopper said his concern was for the population now but also for future generations.

"Firstly there would be a high risk of food shortages when we have the next pandemic, Suez Canal, war or volcanic ash cloud that disrupts the supply chain.

"Secondly, we think we have a problem with allergies, intolerances, auto immune diseases and so on now. How much worse will it be when nearly all of our food is imported, having been sprayed with chemicals that we have banned here, rinsed in bleach or reared in poor conditions?

Tony Hopper's tractor, with its Back British Farming plaque on the front

“Thirdly there will be the loss of our beautiful countryside to make way for more concrete or solar farms, when other areas could be better utilised to support solar panels. And fourthly, the loss of all the jobs in this industry creates.

“Farmers just want to farm and do the job many of them have been learning how to do since childhood, to continue and be custodians of the countryside and farm our green and pleasant land to feed the nation – the exceptional quality food that Great Britain is renowned for.”