Thieves steal horsebox worth thousands from property near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:58 GMT
Thieves have stolen a horsebox worth thousands of pounds from a property near Banbury.

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves forced open a metal barrier at an address on Sulgrave Road, Culworth, and made off with an Ifor Williams 511 horsebox.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 10.30pm on Sunday, January 26, and 6.30am on Monday, January 27.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 25000052219.

