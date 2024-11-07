A farmer near Banbury has said he was amazed to discover three extremely rare albino moles on his land.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The odds of catching one albino mole in the UK is thought to be around one to 100,000, according to the British Mole Catchers Register.

So livestock farmer Stephan Holmes was gobsmacked to discover three of the rare creatures on his Swerford farm this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephan says he laid traps as moles were digging molehills and causing problems on the farm’s haymaking and grazing areas.

Stephan Holmes with two of the extremely rare albino moles he discovered on his land.

He said: “Molehills can damage machinery and ruin hay that would be fed to sheep and cattle, so we have to control the moles.”

After laying traps with six-year-old granddaughter Fleur on Saturday (November 3), Stephan thought nothing of it until returning the following day.

Stephan said: “I went in to check the traps on Sunday, and much to my amazement out comes a white mole. I was completely amazed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I checked the traps over the next two days and found nothing, but went back yesterday and discovered another two albino moles.”

There are estimated to be only around 400 albino moles out of a population of roughly 40 million in the UK, making them extremely rare.

Stephan, who has been doing mole control for many years, says the last time he caught an albino mole was 42 years ago.

He also said that many of his farming and pest control friends have never found one in decades of working in the industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have been told that catching three albino moles has never been done before in this country.

“All three moles were caught in about one acre of a field alongside two regular black moles in just three days.

“To catch three albino moles in such a short time is extremely rare and I just can’t believe it, the odds are something like six million to one.”

Stephan is hoping the rare catch will lead to more good luck, as he says he will play the National Lottery for the very first time this Saturday.

He will now take the three albino moles to a taxidermist, to be stuffed and mounted together to honour the rare find.