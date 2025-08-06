NFU discusses sector challenges, rural crime and fire prevention at show

Northamptonshire farmers spoke with politicians at the Blakesley Show to highlight current food production challenges and other sector issues.

Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch, MP, was at the event alongside Neil Hudson, Sarah Bool and Stuart Andrew, MPs for Epping Forest, South Northamptonshire and Daventry, to speak to showgoers and farmers on the NFU stand.

Rural crime and the work to prevent countryside fires were also high on the agenda and the group welcomed talks with police officers, firefighters and Danielle Stone, Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire.

Oakham farmer Sarah Bell and Cliptson farmer Rachel Fyfe were among those at the 2 August event held at Maidford, Towcester.

Roundtable discussion with the PCC

Sarah Bell, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland NFU Council delegate, said: “We spoke to the MPs about inheritance tax which continues to cause great concern and worry among farming families.

“Routes for farmers to manage water through permitted development rights for lakes, reservoirs and better flood management were also put firmly under the spotlight too.

“We also covered the need for the maintenance of livestock numbers throughout the country, food security and flagged the need for clarity about the future of environmental schemes.”

As the NFU lobbies and engages all political parties on the issues that matter to Northamptonshire family farms the group discussed the support needed to ensure farmers can continue to produce high quality food and deliver for the economy, jobs, communities and the countryside.

Farmers with the police

These discussions will continue with MPs from all parties in the weeks and months ahead.

Northamptonshire farmers have faced unprecedented challenges due to extreme weather conditions, geo-political tensions and poor policy that is preventing investment and growth and has led to a cashflow crisis – one of the worst in the industry for generations.

At the show, which celebrated its 140th year, the NFU spoke to the MPs about the family farm tax, the impact of the driest spring in over a century, trade and other issues.

During the meeting with the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner there was a call for better cross agency communication on flooding, animal rescue, wildfires and road safety.

Farmer Sarah Bell and others speak to Kemi Badenoch

Sarah said: “Rural crime remains a blight on our farms, creates great worry and can seriously disrupt businesses and we are working closely with police officers and the commissioner to help prevent it.

“We also requested further resources from the commissioner for the rural police team and fire service to aid their efforts.

“Fires can be devastating and no one wants to lose crops, stock or infrastructure in a blaze.

“During the day we also emphasised the need for there to be greater clarity between the Environment Agency and Highways Authority, especially on issues like hedgerow and culvert maintenance to prevent flooding and cut incidents on our roads.

“On all of these issues we need to see action to to help minimise the damage to family farms, people, livestock and the countryside.”

She said Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was increasingly focused on building relationships with the farming community to gather information on local water supplies and the location of cultivators to help create fire breaks.

The fire service has also invested in special fire engine adapters that allow on farm water supplies to be used should a fire break out.

The adapter can be carried by the fire services and enables them to access farm water sources, such as bowsers and tankers.

Blakesley Show celebrated farming and rural life with quality livestock on display and a variety of countryside activities and pursuits for visitors.

Charity cheques were also presented by show organisers to Ride High, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent institution, Breast Cancer Now and the Injured Jockey Fund.

Rachel Fyfe said: “The show provided an opportunity for everyone to celebrate food and farming and come together to catch up and support one another.

“We were pleased to be able to speak with the politicians, alongside the police and fire service and our continued campaigning and lobbying work will carry on.

“The NFU will keep going over the family farm tax and the other issues that matter to us.”

British farmers and growers underpin our largest manufacturing sector food and drink, which is worth nearly £150 billion in gross value added to the UK economy and supports more than four million jobs.