Would-be hen keepers may collect caged birds for rehoming from Balscote this Saturday

Animal lovers rescuing caged hens for a new life in the Banbury and Warwickshire areas have been notified of a change in the collection venue.

The hens - that have spent the first year of their egg-laying lives in cages - were to be collected on Saturday (February 11) from a farm near Kineton.

But this has been changed to a Balscote address – Toad Hall, Alkerton Hill, Balscote, OX15 6JS.

The British Hen Welfare Trust saves thousands of hens from slaughter every year

The birds have been rescued by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BWHT) which is appealing for homes for the hens to save them from being killed for use in soups and dog food. Anyone still wishing to order some should call 01884 860084 as soon as possible.

The BHWT re-homes laying hens once they reach 18 months old and are no longer deemed commercially viable. Hens kept in good conditions and protected from predators can live until seven and even older. They continue to lay throughout their lives and with each year, their eggs get bigger.

The charity collects the hens from farms and works with a network of volunteers to find suitable retirement homes for more than 65,000 hens each year who would otherwise be destined for slaughter.

The caged hens may have a lot of bald patches because they have not been kept in natural conditions. However with a more natural lifestyle their feathers quickly return, their combs regain a healthy red colour and they quickly revert to their natural instincts of perching and scratching for insects and seeds.

Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: "We have a great teams of volunteers ready to send hens off to a free-range retirement; we just need to find suitable homes. All you need is a cosy coop, enough space for the hens to scratch and room in your heart for these lovely girls.”