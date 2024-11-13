Livestock owners near Banbury say village fireworks display causes 'extreme stress' to their animals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Livestock owners near Banbury have said that a local fireworks display causes 'extreme stress' to their beloved animals, but the village hall that organises the event insists it follows government guidelines.

Emma and Paul have kept animals on rented fields next to Boddington Village Hall for the past seven years.

Together, the couple looks after nine animals, including several elderly rescue sheep, an alpaca, a pygmy goat, an Ardennes draft horse, and poultry.

The couple say that the village hall’s committee has ignored their pleas to use quieter fireworks or keep music at a lower volume in regard to the animals.

Emma and Paul keep nine animals on the land adjacent to Boddington Village Hall, including an Ardennes horse, a pygmy goat, several sheep and an alpaca.

Emma said: “I have informed them of the distress they are causing, but they have a don't care type attitude and keep trying to place responsibility back on me. In law, they are responsible for any loss or deaths as they have been informed of the distress they are causing.”

In response, the village hall committee says they offered temporary stabling elsewhere in the village for Emma and Paul’s animals on the night of the fireworks display.

However, the couple say that moving all of their animals in one night without the necessary transport or paperwork is impossible and could result in legal implications.

Emma said: “The alternative stabling offered by the village hall would require me to walk my horse up the road in the dark, which is not an easy feat for me as I suffer from a chronic pain disability.

“When we did manage to do this in 2022, our horse nearly got hit by a speeding car when we were bringing her back, and my partner and people who were walking back from the fireworks display also almost got injured.

“It is just not suitable, and it doesn’t take into account our other animals, it's not as easy to move sheep as it involves paperwork on my part as well as the receiving location and has repercussions for the said landowner.”

The couple says that moving the animals to a different location is not that straightforward, as three different types of transport would be required for their sheep, horse and alpaca.

They say that they have reached out to the village hall committee about helping to cover the cost of moving the animals to a different location but have yet to meet an agreement.

Emma said: “The village hall is right next to our fields, and the music from the event was deafening and caused extreme stress from 3pm to 8.30pm.

“Our horse was crashing into the hedge trying to escape and I thought our goat was going to die. Every year we think, is this going to be the year we lose or have injured animals?

“We are desperate to put an end to this situation, which is why we have contacted our local MP Stuart Andrews and the press in hopes of finding a solution.”

The couple believes that the village hall’s fireworks display does not comply with the Animal Welfare Act 2006, which states that it is an offence to cause any unnecessary suffering to any captive or domestic animal.

The act includes that fireworks must not be set off near livestock or horses in fields or close to buildings housing livestock.

Emma said: “In my opinion they are breaking the law, by the fact that they know they are endangering animals and continuing to hold the event.

“I have been telling the village hall about this for seven years; I have sent emails and texts and mostly they ignore me and don’t reply; this cannot continue.

“I understand the event makes a lot of money for the village hall and that’s great but why should my animals be at risk of injury or death for the sake of fireworks?”

A spokesperson for Boddington Village Hall’s annual fireworks display said that they have been running the event for several years and that they follow government guidelines on safety and animal welfare.

They said: “The annual fireworks display and bonfire is a major charity fund-raising and community event for Boddington and it is well attended and enjoyed by many, both young and old.

“We ensure that it is a well-organised and safe event that has now been running for seven years. We follow all government and animal welfare guidance, including notifying livestock owners in plenty of time to ensure that mitigating action can be taken, which may involve moving the livestock temporarily.

“The fireworks display lasts for less than 15 minutes, and we publicise the timing of the display so that everyone with pets can take appropriate action. Indeed, having a single organised event significantly reduces the release of ad hoc and unexpected fireworks, which can occur across the whole week or more.”

The village hall says that it will continue to run the event and is happy to work alongside village residents to ensure that animals are not harmed or distressed during the fireworks display.

The spokesperson added: “We are a small friendly rural community and it is difficult to hear of animals in distress, and we will continue to work with all landowners and livestock owners in the area.

“In this specific case, we have worked with the neighbour over the years to offer different alternatives, including putting her in touch with a local landowner who offered temporary stabling in the village at no cost. We will continue to work with her in offering solutions in the future.”