Farmers start campaign to save small village abattoir near Chipping Norton

A farmer-led group has started a campaign to save ‘one of the last small abattoirs serving Warwickshire, Oxfordshire’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched last Friday (January 19) the organisers behind the campaign to save the Long Compton abattoir are hoping to show the ability to raise more than £3 million to purchase the facility and save it from permanent closure.

So far, the campaign has over 220 supporters pledging investment, many of them from the local farming community, but pledges have also come from chefs and consumers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmer and butcher Nick Francis said: “We’re rallying all the help possible to save Long Compton Abattoir. It’s not only vital for our business; losing the abattoir would be a huge blow to the wider local food system.

Farmer Nick Francis is one of the leaders of the Save Long Compton Abattoir campaign.

“Animal welfare is at risk too. The next closest abattoir would involve a journey time of over one hour and 40 minutes instead of the 15 minutes that our animals currently travel. We need to save our abattoir. We welcome all pledges of support, big and small.”

The abattoir has served the community near it for over 100 years but is due to close in January due to the retirement of the current operator and a combination of external factors.

Farmer Jonty Brunyee said: “We are under no illusion that running an abattoir is not an easy business. All our remaining small facilities in the region are under threat due to red tape, rising costs, and a lack of skilled labour. But we believe there is a viable future for Long Compton, and there is significant momentum to save and optimise this rural asset.”