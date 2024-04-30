Farmers in Banburyshire warned to check silage clamps amid fears of fines up to £20,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An agricultural expert has warned that highly-toxic run-off from local farms’ silage clamps could add to the pollution problem in waterways this summer and may result in hefty fines. The effluent can up be up to 200 times more toxic than untreated sewage posing a significant threat to aquatic life, wildlife, and broader ecosystems.

The warning comes from Amanda Harman at agricultural insurance broker Lycetts as farmers across the UK have recently been ordered to pay fines ranging from £5,000 - £20,000 after silage clamp leaks polluted local watercourses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the silage season upon us, it is vital that farmers check their silage clamps now - before the first cut - to prevent highly-toxic run-off from entering nearby waterways,” said Harman.

Farmers are warned to check their silage clamps to check there are no leaks. Hefty fines can be imposed on leaks polluting waterways

The Rivers Trust annual ‘State of Our Rivers’ report revealed in February this year that agricultural pollution contributes to 62 per cent of waterways in England failing to meet good standards for chemical and biological pollution.

“It’s essential that all parts of the silage storage system, from pipes to tanks, are well maintained,” explained Harman. “Silage clamps and all drainage systems should be carefully inspected checked to make sure they are airtight and leak-free.”

A deep clean can more easily identify leaks but farmers should be careful not to damage protective lining, asphalt or concrete surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers should check that the floor is sound, that cracks are properly repaired and wall coatings and overlapping protective films are intact,” Harman said.

Amanda Harman of Lycetts UK

“Collection channels and drains should be regularly cleaned to ensure they are watertight and drains flushed with water before filling the clamp, to ensure they are free from leaks or blockages.

“After filling it, effluent levels should be regularly monitored and nearby watercourses checked for signs of pollution.”