Chipping Norton's Kaleb Cooper reveals 'behind the scenes' at Jeremy Clarkson's farm in new book

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jul 2024, 17:33 BST
Chipping Norton’s own Kaleb Cooper has written a new book that reveals what goes on behind the scenes at Jeremy Clarkson’s farm.

The new book titled ‘It’s a Farming Thing’ is Kaleb’s third release and will hit the shelves on October 24.

In the new release, Kaleb shares some of the highs, lows and unexpected adventures he has experienced during his farming life.

The Chipping Norton reveals why he believes he has the best job in the world despite having to wrestle with temperamental tractors and dodge the wrath of cantankerous cows.

Kaleb Cooper's third book 'It's a Farming Thing' will be released on October 24.

Kaleb has been working in the industry since he was in school, and studied agriculture at Moreton Morrell College.

Recently, he launched an agricultural bursary through the Royal Agricultural University and released a charity single and music video to raise awareness of RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution).

When not working, Kaleb spends time with his young family and collects tractors and cars at home in Chipping Norton.

