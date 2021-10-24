Chipping Norton's Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper honoured by the farming community for video series which flies the flag for British agriculture

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson are pictured with the special award

The stars fronting Clarkson’s Farm took to the stage at the British Farming Awards last Thursday where they were presented with their Flying the Flag for British Agriculture trophy, cheered on by their farming peers and industry professionals.

The 700-strong crowd were on their feet as the pair were recognised for the show’s overwhelming success in raising the profile of agriculture, particularly of the challenges the industry faces to the British public, most of which may never have known how tough the daily realities of farming and producing food for the nation can be.

Sponsored by Morrisons and organised by Farmers Guardian, agriculture’s leading weekly magazine, the sell-out event, which took place at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, was back for its ninth year as it celebrated innovative, determined and extraordinary farmers across all sectors along with the diversity and adaptability of the UK’s farming community, no matter the size or scale of their business.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper are pictured with presenter Vernon Kay

Showcasing the trials and tribulations of life on a 1,000-acre Oxfordshire farm, Clarkson’s Farm has done much to boost farming’s image, with Clarkson and Kaleb’s working relationship proving a particular hit and the pair quickly becoming an unlikely double act.

Winning many admirers within the farming community, as well as becoming unintentional farming ambassadors, Clarkson and Kaleb have helped farming ride the crest of an incredible wave of public support over the past 18 months.

On winning his award, Kaleb Cooper said he felt like a ‘little kid’ to have won the award, but he also praised the great team he worked with.

He said: “Behind every good farm is a great farming team.”

Jeremy Clarkson arrives at the conference venue in Birmingham with Kaleb Cooper to receive his video series' special award

Clarkson said: “This is about the whole team. It is for everybody who is involved. There is a great crowd of people on that farm.”

Talking about the next series of Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy said viewers could expect ‘more of the same’.

He said, “this time we are trying a few cows, and will be trying some high-tech stuff, and some low impact stuff. We are just trying to farm. And the farming we are doing is not dissimilar to what everyone in that room is doing.”

Editor of Farmers Guardian, Ben Briggs, said: “Jeremy and Kaleb have become two of the most popular figures in UK farming after appearing on the fantastic Clarkson’s Farm.

“With TV icon Jeremy bringing his brilliance to the world of agriculture, his relationship with Kaleb and constant banter between the two has struck a chord with farmers everywhere.

“Through a light-hearted premise, the pair have shown the realities of farming to a huge audience and have showcased the industry in a way no TV show has managed to do before now. They truly have flown the flag for British agriculture.”

Sophie Throup, Morrisons head of agriculture, fisheries and sustainable sourcing, reflected on what has been ‘monumental’ for the agricultural industry.

She said: “The last 18 months have challenged us as a farming and food sector like never before. It is therefore even more important to have the chance to stop, reflect and celebrate some of the amazing innovation, care, best practice and creativity these British farming champions embody.

“At Morrisons, we are so proud to be British farming’s biggest direct customer and to help bring great British products to our customers’ tables. We look forward to continuing to grow, innovate and champion the work farmers do, now and every day.”