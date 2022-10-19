Bird keepers have been warned to be on alert for signs of avian flu after surge in cases.

On Monday October 17, Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

The nearest recorded case so far is in Faringdon, in the south west of the county.

Cllr David Smith, the West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: "It is imperative that anyone who owns or works with birds reads the declaration and implements its instructions.

"This is not only to protect the wellbeing of your own flocks, but those of everyone whose wellbeing and livelihoods rely on them."

According to government figures, there have been 44 cases of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in England since October 1, 2022.

Some of the preventive measures include:

Restriction of access for non-essential people on sites that contain more than 500 birds.

Keeping free-ranging birds within fenced areas, and ponds, watercourses and permanent standing water must be fenced off.

Clean and disinfect footwear to be worn and keeping areas where birds live clean and tidy.

Minimising movement in and out of bird enclosures.

Keeping domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry.

Ensuring the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds.

Feeding and watering birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds.