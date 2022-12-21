News you can trust since 1838
Banbury farmer recognised for 60 years of hard graft – and he is still working as hard as ever

The Banbury Agricultural Association has awarded a local man for 60 years of service to the industry.

By Jack Ingham
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 12:54pm
Ernie with his inscribed tankard, Simon Bradshaw of the Banbury Agricultural Association and Chris Loggin of FH Loggin and Sons.
Ernest Graham Boyles, known as Ernie, started working for FH Loggin in his village of Hinton-in-the-Hedges on June 15 1962 following in the footsteps of his father, who had worked with the Loggin family since 1948.

Ernie was recently awarded the long service award at the annual Banbury Agricultural Association’s presentation dinner, where it recognises and rewards excellence throughout the local farming industry.

Chris Loggin of FH Loggin and Sons said: "Ernie turns his hand to all tasks on the farm, from machinery maintenance to all live stock duties and repairing everything on the farm, never complaining and just getting on with the job.

"He still works as hard as ever, and those working with him appreciate his skills and experience. Ernie is a true gentleman and is always available to give help to anyone in need.”

"Ernie's great passion in life is football, he played for Charlton and later for Croughton and he now enjoys supporting and spectating at Charlton football and cricket teams. His unreservedly main priority is his large family, who all have the upmost respect and love for this quiet, unassuming gentleman."