Youth theatre group to host week-long arts festival with theme of ‘Made in Banbury’

The People’s Theatre Collective’s week-long performing arts festival returns on Saturday (October 25) with the theme of exploring what it means to be 'Made in Banbury'.

This year’s Tell Your Story Festival will encourage young people to explore themes of culture, identity and belonging in Banbury.

The biannual performing arts festival aims to bring young people and professional artists together for workshops, performances and installations.

From spoken word to drama and visual art, the festival invites audiences to experience Banbury’s creativity in entertaining and unique ways.

Tristan Jackson-Pate, artistic director of People’s Theatre Collective, said: “Tell Your Story Festival is about young people taking up space, expressing themselves, celebrating their differences and leading the creative conversation.

“This year’s festival is the most ambitious yet, with young people shaping every stage of the process, from themes and performances to the artwork and staging.”

Highlights of this year’s festival promise to be a lantern-making session at Bridge Street Community Garden, gallery displays created by young artists and premiere performances of new plays written by Banbury’s young playwrights.

All of the festival's events, which include workshops, performances, comedy, creative writing, zine-making and special effects make-up tutorials, are free of charge and open to all.

Founded in 2002, the People’s Theatre Collective works with thousands of young people each year through free workshops, performances and creative learning opportunities.

The festival will primarily take place at the Festival Hub in Castle Quay and will run from Saturday, October 25, until Saturday, November 1.

For more information about the festival, including how to sign up for events, visit:https://www.peoplestheatrecollective.org.uk/