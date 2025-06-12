Young dancers celebrate success

Erin

A pair of talented performers at an Oxfordshire school have been celebrating recent success and are looking forward to another opening night this week.

Benji and Erin are both Year 7 pupils at Didcot’s Aureus School, a member of GLF Schools Multi Academy Trust, and both are passionate about performing on stage - even braving injury to take part in an important competition.

They are also members of the Step in Time Dance school and train regularly to take part in productions and competitions, including this weekend’s production of Seussical JR, a musical travel into the world of Dr Seuss, at the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot.

Erin took part in her first musical theatre singing competition earlier this month and took the top place in her category, securing a place in the national round in the contest run by Move It Shake It.

“I hope to be doing it for a long time, I have always loved singing and dancing,” said Erin, 12.

Her mum Louise said she was always astounded by the dedication and talent of the young dancers involved.

Benji, also 12, took second place in an important competition despite being injured beforehand and not being sure he would be able to perform. With a few quick changes to his usual routine, he made a huge effort and qualified for the All England Regionals which will take place next year.

“Not every competition has qualifying judges and everyone wants to be in front of them. Benji was determined,” said Louise.

His future plans include making it into the West End, playing football and becoming a gymnast.

“I would definitely love to be in a show in the West End,” he said.

Both of them have roles in the December school production of Aladdin the Musical and they’re looking forward to rehearsals starting.