Yarn-tastic! Meet the Banbury care home residents knitting up a storm

Residents at a care home in Banbury have been picking up their knitting needles and stitching together more than just wool – creating new threads of friendships, laughter, and a sense of community.

The knitting group at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, brings together residents and local community members for an evening of crafting and conversation. Open to the local community, the bi-weekly sessions take place on Thursdays from 6.30pm-8.30pm, with the next gathering set for 24th April.

Whether experienced knitters or complete beginners, those who join the group can enjoy the simple pleasure of knitting while sharing stories, tips, and plenty of tea. For some residents, the group has rekindled their love for a long-lost hobby, while for others, it’s a chance to learn something new in a relaxed and social setting.

86-year-old Denise White, resident at Highmarket House, said: “I gave up knitting before I came here as I struggled to follow patterns, but I’ve found I can still knit small things, and I like to knit every day now. It’s lovely to be part of a group where we can sit, chat, and create something together.”

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “Highmarket House’s Knit & Natter group is a great way for residents and local people to come together, learn from each other, and enjoy a relaxed evening. Whether you’re an experienced knitter or just starting out, it’s a chance to pick up new skills, have a chat, and enjoy some light refreshments in good company.”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing, and dementia, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, the care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

To find out more about Highmarket House, or to book a place on one of the Knit & Natter sessions, please call Customer Relations Manager Michaela Jones on 01295 297596, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, visit careuk.com/highmarket-house