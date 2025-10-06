Work begins on second phase of popular Banbury community

Work has started on Phase 2 of a popular housing development in Banbury.

The site at Wykham Park Farm, located off Bloxham Road to the South of the town will deliver 94 new homes.

The new development, delivered by Persimmon Homes, is the next phase of the wider Wykham Park Farm scheme, which is part of the Catesby Estates strategic land portfolio following the acquisition of L&Q Estates by their parent company Urban&Civic earlier this year.

Upon completion, the development will bring 1,000 new homes to the Oxfordshire town, with 27% to be transferred to a housing association partner for rent and shared ownership.

CGI of the new homes

A three-form-entry primary school will also be delivered as part of the development through the section 106 agreement and the developers will work closely with Oxfordshire County Council throughout its construction. Other community facilities delivered as part of the development include sports pitches, a pavilion and a local centre – including a community hall.

Russell Griffin, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands said: “We’re delighted to have started work on Phase 2 at Wykham Park Farm. Not only will this phase deliver 94 quality new homes, it will also create local jobs as part of the construction, generating a significant investment in the local economy.

“We’re committed to creating vibrant, successful communities and supporting more local families in getting their dream homes. We’ll continue to work in partnership with the Council and other stakeholders to ensure this community delivers real benefits for the whole community.”