Wonder volunteer from Oxfordshire wins charity award for outstanding commitment

On Monday 17 March, the Muscular Dystrophy UK President’s Awards took place, in association with Airnow Technology and hosted by the charity’s President – sports anchor, podcaster and author, Gabby Logan MBE. There were six awards presented, including ‘Volunteer of the Year’, which was won by Phil Grant, 61, from Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

Phil was recognised for his tireless efforts over the last 12 months, helping to raise funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for the 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions. The other awards celebrated success in fundraising, caring, community engagement and research, and there was also an outstanding achievement award.

Well known for charity appearances in his local area dressed as Wonder Woman, Phil has been championing and volunteering for Muscular Dystrophy UK since 1992. He does this in honour, and in memory, of his son who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, to raise awareness to help other children and families.

Over the last year, Phil has helped to raise money by organising bucket collections and doing car boot sales, as well as showing his support for the charity by volunteering at major events such as the London Marathon and Bidwells Oxford 10k. His volunteering time equates to over 100 hours and he has helped to raise vital awareness in the local community. But he’s not stopping there and already has a long list of Wonder Woman appearances booked for 2025, including various local supermarkets, fun runs, and a makeover at the Milton Keynes shopping centre on 5 April.

Phil with his award

The Muscular Dystrophy UK President’s Awards ceremony took place at Salesforce Tower in London and was hosted by the charity’s President, Gabby Logan MBE. Gabby Logan said: “It’s always an honour to be at the President’s Awards where we celebrate the outstanding achievements of people in the muscle wasting community.

“It’s a chance to highlight some of the incredible work that goes on, often unseen, whether that’s people doing amazing things to raise money or individuals caring for and supporting others. And of course, the inspiring scientists who are looking for ways to help people in our community improve the quality of their lives. All six awards were presented to deserving winners and it was a privilege to hear their stories. I’d like to say congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted for an award, and indeed everyone who supports Muscular Dystrophy UK. Together, we can make a real difference and change the future of muscle wasting conditions.”

In the Volunteer of the Year category, Graham Gornall was also Highly Commended for his work as a peer support volunteer and member of the Lay Research Panel. The other awards presented on the night were:

Fundraiser of the Year Award: Tom Penzer Adams

Phil volunteering as Wonder Woman

Peter and Nancy Andrews Award for Community Achievement: Elizabeth Keenan

Alexander and Valerie Patrick Award for Carer of the Year: Isabel Spragg (Highly Commended: Donal Burns)

Early Career Scientist of the Year: Dr Ami Ketley (Highly Commended: Dr Ellie Rhymes)

Richard Attenborough Award for Outstanding Achievement (presented by Michael Attenborough CBE): Sheila Hawkins (Special Recognition: Ula Maria)

Phil Grant receiving his ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award from Gabby Logan MBE, President of Muscular Dystrophy UK

Andy Fletcher, Chief Executive at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “Congratulations to all our winners and nominees. It’s always a privilege to meet people who go above and beyond to make a difference for those living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, and great to be able to recognise them in this way. I’d like to say a special thank you to our President Gabby Logan for presenting the awards, our awards sponsor Airnow Technology, and to everyone who continues to do incredible things for our community. From care and research to volunteering and fundraising, you all make a difference.”

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org