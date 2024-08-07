With or Without You: New support group for Banbury

A new support group is starting in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I want to tell you a story, it’s a true story for many people today:

Mary has been struggling with anxiety and it’s not surprising she has a lot on her plate. Mary has a grown-up child who has been diagnosed as autistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although her daughter lives independently, she makes poor decisions and finds it difficult to make friends. She has a job, but is at risk of losing it because she struggles to communicate with colleagues and customers and her hygiene routine is lax. Her last boyfriend was abusive taking advantage of her social isolation to exploit her financially.

With or Without You.

Mary constantly worries about her daughter and receives no assistance from her husband of twenty years. He refuses to discuss the situation saying “don’t worry she’ll be ok”.

He is never there for Mary refusing to talk let alone offering a reassuring cuddle. It wasn’t like that at the start, Brian was a wonderful boyfriend incredibly smart, attentive and loyal. He had his quirks, but that was part of the attraction, Mary hadn’t met anyone like him before.

They dated for a couple of years before getting married and the future looked amazing. But following the honeymoon it was as if someone had flicked a switch and Brian became a different man. All the romance disappeared overnight, to start with I would initiate romantic moments, then I would beg for them, until now I have given up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have no sex-life at all, he doesn’t even kiss me goodbye.”

Meeting Invite.

Mary shares: “It was the same with the kids, to start with he was a great Dad, playing with them and doing the baby talk, but as they got older he became more and more distant to the point where the kids would come to me to ask if I would speak to Dad on their behalf.

"In fact he’s become more like an extra child, he goes off and does his own thing not wanting to spend time with me or the kids.”

Brian is amazing at fixing things around the house, as long as Mary leaves him a detailed list and he has a good job. Mary dreads him coming home, never knowing what mood he’ll be in. Some days he comes home and immediately lets rip, but she won’t know why. He has never hit her, but the hurtful words are aggressive and break Mary down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary didn’t know it, but she has spent the last 20 years living with a high-functioning autistic husband.

Late diagnosis Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is on the increase as awareness of the condition is growing.

Because it’s a spectrum it can be difficult to diagnose (or recognise in your loved ones). There is lots of support out there for individuals and parents of those who are on the Spectrum, but very little for partners who may or may not be diagnosed ASD.

That’s why we started a new support group called ‘With or Without You’. The name is indicative of what it’s like being the partner of someone on the Spectrum (the mixed feelings of love and despair).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We meet on the last Saturday of the month at 115 Prescott Avenue. If your partner is ASD diagnosed or you suspect they are on the Spectrum you are welcome to join us to meet others experiencing similar issues for a chat and a coffee.

For more details please contact Jaki at: Banbury_WOW[email protected].