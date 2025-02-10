Wildlife watching takes flight for Oxfordshire schools with homebuilder’s help

To celebrate the RSPB’s Big Schools’ Birdwatch (7th January to 14th February), Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated wildlife observational packs to two Oxfordshire schools.

Thomas Reade Primary School in Abingdon and Stanford in the Vale Primary School in Faringdon have both received observational packs for a group of its pupils to keep an eye on feathered friends in the schools’ grounds. The packs included a magnifying glass, binoculars and a compass, amongst other equipment.

The schools, located close to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Kings Gate and Abbey Fields developments in Abingdon, and its River Meadow developments in Stanford in the Vale, can now keep a track of the birds visiting their local area.

The RSPB's Big Schools’ Birdwatch is a wildlife project held in schools across the UK. The idea behind the birdwatch is to count the number of birds pupils can see at school and submit their results. This important research helps create a picture of how birds are faring across the UK.

Two pupils testing out their new binoculars from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Lynsey Day, Headteacher at Thomas Reade Primary School, said: “Thank you very much to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for these wonderful packs. We are very excited to see the children use the wildlife observational resources and hear about what they have learnt.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 to show how new homes, and indeed homeowners, can help nature and support wildlife.

Emma Hawkins, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “It was a pleasure to offer Thomas Reade Primary School and Stanford in the Vale Primary School the equipment to help with the RSPB’s Big School’s Birdwatch.

“As a leading housebuilder, we strive to give nature a home and it’s important we make sure school pupils are invested in their local wildlife too.”

Thomas Reade Primary School's pupils taking part in the Big Schools' Birdwatch

