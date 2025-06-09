Wildlife photographer invites people from Banbury on his 'secret' green season tour of Kenya

Giraffes enjoy a moment near the pretty flowers and luscious greenery during Kenya's amazing green season - Touch The Wild

Animal lovers from Banbury are being sought to head to the African wilderness this green season to witness an experience like no other.

Forget what you thought you knew about African safaris. The real magic doesn’t happen in the dry, dusty height of summer – it happens when the tourists have gone, the rains have passed, and Kenya explodes into life.

Paul McDougall, based just south of Glasgow, isn’t just taking people on safari – he’s giving them access to one of Africa’s best-kept secrets. Through his company, Touch The Wild, Paul runs exclusive Green Season photography tours, offering guests not just a holiday, but a masterclass in photographing Kenya at its most beautiful, and most overlooked, time of year.

And now Paul wants to share his secret with photography and wildlife enthusiasts from Banbury.

A gerenuk poses for photographer Paul McDougall during one of his Green Season tours of Kenya - Touch The Wild

“This is the safari season nobody talks about,” says McDougall, who has spent over 400 days guiding in the Masai Mara and Samburu. “The light, the colours, the atmosphere – the Green Season is the insider’s choice. And hardly anyone knows it exists.”

Running for just six weeks from mid-April to the end of May, the Green Season turns Kenya into a photographer’s dream. Rains fall mostly at night, leaving behind lush landscapes, clean air, dramatic skies and thriving wildlife – all without the summer crowds. Samburu, one of the tour’s highlights, becomes a tapestry of greens and wildflowers, with huge skies scattered with clouds and bursts of exceptional natural light.

McDougall doesn’t just guide – he teaches. Guests on his Green Season tour benefit from over 25 years of photographic experience, learning how to read light, compose shots and make the most of fleeting wildlife encounters.

“It’s not just about taking people somewhere beautiful,” he says. “It’s about giving them the inside track. Where to go, when to go, what to shoot – and how to shoot it.”

A herd of red elephants bathing in the water during one of the Touch The Wild Green Season tours of Kenya - Touch The Wild

And the results speak for themselves. On recent tours, McDougall’s clients have captured cheetahs in golden light, rare species like the Grevy’s zebra and gerenuk, herds of red elephants bathing in water, and a dizzying array of birdlife – from pygmy falcons and fish eagles to flamingos and five species of kingfishers.

As a multiple Wildlife Photographer of the Year finalist and 2024 Nature TTL Runner Up, McDougall’s photographic credentials are beyond question. But what sets him apart is his deep connection to Kenya – Touch The Wild, launched in 2017 and is built on relationships, experience, ethical guiding, and a profound respect for the land and its wildlife.

After a return to full-time photography in 2023, McDougall’s Green Season tour has become one of his most sought-after offerings – not least because few others offer anything like it.

“This isn’t on your average travel agent’s radar,” he says. “The big operators don’t sell it because it’s not mass-market. But for photographers? It’s the best-kept secret in East Africa.”

A lioness photographed on the Green Season tour of Kenya with Paul McDougall - Touch The Wild

His upcoming 11-day Samburu Photo Safari, scheduled for 2nd–12th May 2026, is limited to just six participants, ensuring personalized guidance and ample space for photography enthusiasts. The tour focuses on Samburu National Reserve, a region known for its dramatic landscapes and rare wildlife, including the 'Samburu Special Five': Grevy’s zebra, reticulated giraffe, Somali ostrich, Beisa oryx, and the long-necked gerenuk.

Participants will also have the opportunity to photograph elephants, lions, leopards, cheetahs, and over 450 bird species. McDougall's deep knowledge of the area and commitment to ethical wildlife photography make this tour a unique experience for both novice and seasoned photographers.

With limited spots available, this 'secret safari' is quickly gaining attention among photography circles. For more information or to reserve a place on Paul McDougall’s exclusive Green Season safari, visit https://www.mcdougallphotographic.co.uk/samburu-photographic-safari/ before the secret gets out.