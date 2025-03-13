Who is making a difference in British farming? Nominate them for a 2025 RASE Award

Do you know a farmer, researcher, or rural leader who is transforming British agriculture? The Royal Agricultural Society of England (RASE) is calling for nominations for the 2025 RASE Awards, recognising the individuals and businesses leading the future of farming.

The awards celebrate the pioneers of British agriculture, whether they are farming in a more sustainable way, pioneering new technology, or shaping the future of the industry through leadership and advocacy.

There are six awards open for nominations, recognising excellence in areas such as practical farming, sustainable land management, agricultural innovation, and research. Categories include the prestigious National Agricultural Award, the Excellence in Practical Farming Award, and the Farm of the Future Award, among others.

The RASE Awards have a proud tradition of honouring the changemakers of British farming. Past winners include Baroness Minette Batters, former NFU President, for her role in championing British farming at a national level, and Paul and John Cherry, founders of the Groundswell regenerative agriculture event, which has helped thousands of farmers transition to more sustainable practices.

Mark Tufnell

Mark Tufnell, Chair of RASE, said: “British agriculture is full of extraordinary people who are shaping the future of our industry. Whether it is a farmer trialling new sustainable methods, a researcher developing technology to improve efficiency, or a landowner balancing conservation with productivity, these awards recognise the best in British farming.”

Who can be nominated? The awards cover six categories, from recognising outstanding farm management to celebrating agricultural science and sustainability.

Paul Sedgwick from The Crown Estate, sponsors of this year’s Farm of the Future award, commented: “The best farms of tomorrow will not only produce food but also protect biodiversity, store carbon, and ensure long-term economic resilience. This award recognises those leading that transition.”

How to enter:

Nominations are open until 28th April 2025, and winners will be celebrated at the RASE Awards Ceremony at Ragley Estate on 4th September 2025.

Find out more and submit a nomination at: www.rase.org.uk//awards/

Know someone making a difference? Nominate them today!