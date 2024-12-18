What do you think Healthwatch Oxfordshire's priorities should be for 2025-26?

Healthwatch Oxfordshire would like your views on which areas of health and social care it should focus its work on in 2025-26.

Healthwatch Oxfordshire is an independent charity for people who use health and social care services. It works to find out what matters to local people and makes sure their views are heard by decision-makers.

Healthwatch Oxfordshire would also like feedback on how you think it is doing.

You can share your views by completing a short, anonymous survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/HWOPriorities/

Your feedback will be used by Healthwatch Oxfordshire to help inform its plans for the year and to ensure it gives the best possible service to people in Oxfordshire.

Healthwatch Oxfordshire Executive Director Dr Veronica Barry said: “We want to make sure we are focusing our work on what really matters to people living in Oxfordshire. Please do take a few minutes to share your views and help shape our work over the next year.”

If you would like a copy of this survey in another format or language, or would prefer to speak to someone about this, please contact Healthwatch Oxfordshire on 01865 520520 or at [email protected]

To find out more about the work of Healthwatch Oxfordshire, including its focus over the last year, see www.healthwatchoxfordshire.co.uk