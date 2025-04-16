‘We’ve created a movement of hope’: Banbury Larder celebrates helping hundreds of people in its first year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Banbury Larder food redistribution and community support group will celebrate its first anniversary next week (April 22).

The group, which is based at the Methodist Church on Marlborough Road, has invited the Banbury community to join them for the anniversary celebration.

Founded by Taraji Ogunnubi, with the help of former Banbury Town Mayor Fiaz Ahmed, the group helps over 100 people weekly.

Taraji said: “In a time when many in Banbury have struggled with the rising cost of living, The Banbury Larder has become a vital support system.

Prabhu Natarajan, Shabnam Malik, Fiaz Ahmed and Taraji Ogunnubi at the launch of the Banbury Larder last year.

“Over the past year, we’ve not only provided access to affordable food, we’ve created a movement of hope. It’s more than the food; it’s about helping people thrive.

“Whether through job support, well-being sessions or simply by offering a space to feel seen and valued, we’re building a stronger, more connected community together.”

The larder currently has 104 members, who pay a £3.50 weekly subscription and, in return, receive a box of food valued at £15.

It has also helped 182 people through job seeker clubs, well-being sessions and general support.

Banbury Larder has also played a significant role in saving food from going to waste and has redistributed around 4.2 tonnes of surplus food.

The food is used through the food boxes and at the monthly community meals, which the larder organises to tackle isolation and bring people together.

The Banbury Larder will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 1 to 4 pm at Marlborough Road Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 22.

For more information, visit:https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Banbury-Larder-61556759247310/