'We perform to give joy to the residents' – Banbury's Horton Hospital choir embarks on tour of care homes
The choir, which was started by musical director Jason Rigby, has already performed at several care homes.
So far the Power Choir has performed free of charge at Agnes Cout and Larkrise Care Centre as well as a home in Bicester.
The 50-strong choir are now rehearsing for their next performance at The Ridings care home on Wednesday, July 16.
Jason said: “We decided at the start of the year not to do a summer concert this year and instead tour around the local care homes.
“We perform free of charge to give some joy to the residents, and so far, we have had them singing along, dancing and even joining the choir on stage to take the mic and have a sing-song!”
The choir, which is made up of predominantly Horton Hospital staff members, performs a mixed set, made up of show songs, classic 80s pop songs and gospel.
Jason, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year, started the choir in February 2023 to promote well-being and joy through singing and music.
He said: “It is a choir where singing is not the prerequisite; the choir was formed and is driven by behaviours aligned to the hospital's values where everyone is welcome and shown respect.”
In past years, the choir has put on a summer concert as well as a large concert at Christmas time at St Mary’s Church.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.