'We perform to give joy to the residents' – Banbury's Horton Hospital choir embarks on tour of care homes

Banbury’s Horton Hospital Power Choir are spreading joy through music and dancing as they embark on a summer tour of local care homes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir, which was started by musical director Jason Rigby, has already performed at several care homes.

So far the Power Choir has performed free of charge at Agnes Cout and Larkrise Care Centre as well as a home in Bicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 50-strong choir are now rehearsing for their next performance at The Ridings care home on Wednesday, July 16.

Horton Hospital's Power Choir are hoping to spread joy through music as it embarks on a tour of local care homes this summer.

Jason said: “We decided at the start of the year not to do a summer concert this year and instead tour around the local care homes.

“We perform free of charge to give some joy to the residents, and so far, we have had them singing along, dancing and even joining the choir on stage to take the mic and have a sing-song!”

The choir, which is made up of predominantly Horton Hospital staff members, performs a mixed set, made up of show songs, classic 80s pop songs and gospel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason, a former winner of the BBC's Gospel Choir of the Year, started the choir in February 2023 to promote well-being and joy through singing and music.

He said: “It is a choir where singing is not the prerequisite; the choir was formed and is driven by behaviours aligned to the hospital's values where everyone is welcome and shown respect.”

In past years, the choir has put on a summer concert as well as a large concert at Christmas time at St Mary’s Church.