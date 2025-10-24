'We are proud of what we have achieved': Gymnastics club near Banbury celebrates its 40-year anniversary

Around 50 former coaches and gymnasts celebrated the club's anniversary and Ruth's achievements at a party recently.

A family-run gymnastics club in a village near Banbury has recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary.

Wade Gymnastics was founded by Ruth Wade in 1985 as an all-ages and all-abilities gymnastics club.

The club has had many homes over its 40-year history, including at Spiceball Park, Banbury School (now Wykham Park Academy), Drayton School (now North Oxfordshire Academy), and Eden Hall Barn, which is now West Bar Vets.

However, for the past 20 years, the club has called a purpose-designed gymnastics studio at Grove House Barn near Overthorpe its home.

To mark the club's 40-year anniversary, it held a surprise party for founder Ruth Wade. During the party, a new sign was unveiled at the club's studio.

Over the years, Ruth and the other coaches have trained thousands of pupils, from toddlers learning to walk to adults competing at an elite national level.

Melanie Wade, Ruth’s daughter, displayed a particular talent for gymnastics and competed at county and regional standards before completing her coaching qualifications.

From starting out with only a handful of gymnasts, the club grew significantly during the 1990s, and by the end of the decade regularly saw up to 250 members passing through the doors each week.

This led to the club beginning the search for a permanent home after outgrowing the facilities at both Banbury School and Drayton School.

Following a brief residence at Eden Hall Barn, the club moved into the full-time studio at Grove House Barn in the early 2000s.

After many facelifts and refurbishment works, the studio now boasts a full-size sprung floor, tumble track, bars, beams, landing pits, and a variety of other equipment.

Ruth retired from coaching in 2010, leaving the club in the hands of her eldest son, Karl, who has run it ever since.

To mark the 40-year anniversary of Wade Gymnastics Club, the club had a new sign fitted in its studio and held a gathering with over 50 former coaches and gymnasts in attendance.

Speaking about the club’s history and the celebration event, Karl said: “I felt it was important to mark this incredible achievement. If it hadn't been for Mum's commitment and dedication, the club would not be where it is today.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved over the past 40 years, and my mother should be very proud of what she started.”

The club now has up to 900 members attending a wide range of sessions and classes each week.

These include preschool classes, recreational classes, adult classes, SEN classes, sessions for squad gymnasts, day courses in the school holidays and even parties.

Karl added: “Over the 40 years the club has had many successes at county and regional competitions with its squad gymnasts, but the club's real success has been its impact across the community during this time.

“The club has provided opportunities for 1000s of gymnasts, many of whom have spent years attending a range of classes at Wade, and some of whom have even become coaches at Wade.

“The club has provided opportunities for 100s of coaches, whose career pathways have started at Wade; some have even gone on to start their own gymnastics clubs!”

For more information about Wade Gymnastics Club, visit: https://wadegymnasticsclub.com/after-school/