'We are bringing the spirit of Edinburgh Fringe to town': Over 14 comedians set to perform at Banbury's first-ever comedy festival
Banbury’s inaugural comedy festival will take place at The Mill Arts Centre, Lock29, The Apothecary Tap and The Village Butty, a 30-seater canal boat located in the dry dock at Tooley’s Boatyard.
The festival has been organised by local comedian and promoter of the Atic Banbury comedy nights, Ryan Mold.
A regular performer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ryan hopes to recreate a taste of the famous festival’s atmosphere and energy in Banbury.
Ryan said: “I have been going to the Edinburgh Festival for the last eight years and have been putting on comedy nights in Banbury for some time, and I felt that Banbury would support an event like this.
“The Mill Arts Centre, The Village Butty and Lock29 all have their individual comedy communities, and my thoughts were to bring them all together for a day of comedy.
“I’m really looking forward to bringing the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe to town and seeing people walking from venue to venue discussing the shows they have enjoyed or are planning to see.”
Similar to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, all of the shows will operate on a pay-what-you-can model to encourage people to check out acts they may not be familiar with.
The festival will include a varied line-up of acts, including family-friendly entertainment, a Spanish-language show and a panel show combining hilarious comedy with science facts.
Ryan said: “The festival will be a good opportunity to bring people into the town centre to spend money in the great cafes and restaurants we have and enjoy some good comedy.
“Earlier in the day, we will have some compilation shows for people who perhaps don’t want to sit through an hour of a comedian they may not like.
“The compilation show is kind of like a tapas menu of comedy; they will get to see the comedians perform a ten-minute segment of their show, and if they like them, they can check out their full show later in the day.”
Ryan hopes to make the Banbury Comedy Festival an annual event if the first one is a success.
For more information, including how to book tickets for shows, visit: https://www.rocktheatic.com/banburycomedyfestival/