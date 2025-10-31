'We are bringing the spirit of Edinburgh Fringe to town': Over 14 comedians set to perform at Banbury's first-ever comedy festival

Banbury's first-ever comedy festival will take place on Saturday, November 8.

Over 14 comedians will perform 20 shows at four venues across town on Saturday, November 8, for Banbury’s first-ever comedy festival.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival has been organised by local comedian and promoter of the Atic Banbury comedy nights, Ryan Mold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular performer at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ryan hopes to recreate a taste of the famous festival’s atmosphere and energy in Banbury.

Ryan said: “I have been going to the Edinburgh Festival for the last eight years and have been putting on comedy nights in Banbury for some time, and I felt that Banbury would support an event like this.

“The Mill Arts Centre, The Village Butty and Lock29 all have their individual comedy communities, and my thoughts were to bring them all together for a day of comedy.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing the spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe to town and seeing people walking from venue to venue discussing the shows they have enjoyed or are planning to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similar to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, all of the shows will operate on a pay-what-you-can model to encourage people to check out acts they may not be familiar with.

The festival will include a varied line-up of acts, including family-friendly entertainment, a Spanish-language show and a panel show combining hilarious comedy with science facts.

Ryan said: “The festival will be a good opportunity to bring people into the town centre to spend money in the great cafes and restaurants we have and enjoy some good comedy.

“Earlier in the day, we will have some compilation shows for people who perhaps don’t want to sit through an hour of a comedian they may not like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The compilation show is kind of like a tapas menu of comedy; they will get to see the comedians perform a ten-minute segment of their show, and if they like them, they can check out their full show later in the day.”

Ryan hopes to make the Banbury Comedy Festival an annual event if the first one is a success.

For more information, including how to book tickets for shows, visit: https://www.rocktheatic.com/banburycomedyfestival/