'We are absolutely delighted with our performance': Brackley's brass band deliver strong performance at national championships

The Brackley and District Band have just returned from delivering a strong performance at this year’s National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

The Brackley musicians made their way to Cheltenham Racecourse on Sunday, September 14, to compete against the best brass bands in the country.

First held in 1900, the championships are considered the most prestigious brass band competition in the world, with around 500 bands entering every year.

The local musicians did their town proud, putting on a solid performance of ‘Partita’ by Edward Gregson that earned them a well-deserved sixth-place finish in their section.

Solo baritone player Nick Wilson said: “We are absolutely delighted with our performance and result.

“To qualify and perform at the finals is an achievement in itself, and to secure a top-six placing and be the highest-placed Midlands band is a fantastic reward for all the hard work the band has put in over the last few months.”

The band extends a big thank you to local businesses, supporters, and the Brackley community, whose encouragement and generosity made the journey to Cheltenham possible.

These include Paragon Tool Hire; 20 Arches; The Bell Inn, Adderbury; Butcher's Arms, Kings Sutton; and Hyramex Limited.

The Brackley and District Band is now turning its attention to an exciting autumn of music-making, which includes a forthcoming joint concert with Northampton’s The GUS Band at St Peter’s Church in Brackley on Sunday, September 28.

For more information about the band, including how to buy tickets for upcoming events, visit: http://www.brackleyband.org.uk/