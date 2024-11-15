Warriner student makes England squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Congratulations to Maisy Goodall, year 8, who has been selected to represent England Girls (U13) Ice Hockey Team.

Maisy Goodall, year 8 student at The Warriner School, has been selected to represent England in the U13 Girls Ice Hockey Team at a tournament held in Quebec City, Canada.The tournament will be celebrating it’s 65th year and it is the largest PeeWee (U13) tournament in the world.