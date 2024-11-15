Warriner student makes England squad

By Scott Burton
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 11:40 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 12:28 GMT
Congratulations to Maisy Goodall, year 8, who has been selected to represent England Girls (U13) Ice Hockey Team.

Maisy Goodall, year 8 student at The Warriner School, has been selected to represent England in the U13 Girls Ice Hockey Team at a tournament held in Quebec City, Canada.The tournament will be celebrating it’s 65th year and it is the largest PeeWee (U13) tournament in the world.

This is the second year running Maisy has made the england squad.

Congratulations Masiy and good luck!

