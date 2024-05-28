Wantage MP ‘digs’ archaeology on visit to housing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has recently welcomed David Johnston, Member of Parliament for Wantage, to view a series of archaeological finds and the progress of one of its latest housing developments in Oxfordshire.

The MP joined the homebuilder’s site team, along with Red River Archaeology, at the Brookside Meadows development on Denchworth Road in Grove to see the archaeological dig underway.

Brookside Meadows sits on a landscape inhabited since the Bronze Age and includes a villa complex richly decorated with painted plaster and mosaics, and a monumental hall-like ‘aisled building’ with hints of internal colonnades.

The artefact-rich site was long-lived, with Roman activity extending from the first or second centuries into the late fourth or perhaps even the early fifth century AD.

David Johnston MP with Jason Atkinson, Dane Vincent and Francesca Giarelli at Brookside Meadows

David Johnston MP said: “I was delighted to be invited to take a tour of the recently uncovered Roman Villa in Grove. It was great to see that they are uncovering the rest of it while safely removing and preserving the relics they have found including coins, bones, and pottery. It is an incredibly exciting find, and I really enjoyed my visit.”

As part of the visit to the development, the MP met with Jason Atkinson and Dane Vincent, Site Manager and Assistant Site Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, who were on hand to share an insight into the progression of the latest community to form in Grove.

Construction of the 83-home development, which includes 11 affordable properties, is well underway and the leading developer has committed to enhancing the local biodiversity to also give nature a home.

Brookside Meadows will feature hedgehog highways, swift bricks and bat bricks, and Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ show home gardens have been designed to an RSPB Gold standard to ensure wildlife can thrive.

Jason Atkinson (Site Manager) giving the MP an insight into the new homes at Brookside Meadows in G

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome David Johnston MP to our Brookside Meadows development to showcase the progress we’ve made onsite in Grove.

“We’re fascinated to learn of the site’s rich heritage, and it’s been fantastic to work with Red River Archaeology to share the news of the archaeological findings, which are of national and international interest.”

The finds at Brookside Meadows include remarkable quantities of painted plaster inclusive of floral motifs; mosaic tesserae; hypocaust box flue tiles; a complex brickwork floor, possibly relating to a hypocaust; miniature votive axes; ‘Samian’-style red-slip tableware; hundreds of coins; rings and brooches; and a horse-headed belt buckle dating to AD 350 to 450.

Most intriguing of all, however, is the enigmatic assemblage of tightly-coiled lead scrolls that, although blank (to date) when unrolled, recall Roman ‘curse tablets’ that, when viewed alongside the miniature votive axes, suggests a ritual and pilgrimage focus somewhere on the estate.

David Johnston MP being shown some of the finds by Francesca, of Red River Archaeology

Francesca Giarelli, Project Officer at Red River Archaeology Group, said: “The site is far more complex than a regular rural site and clearly was an important centre of activities for a long time, from the Bronze Age to the later Roman period.”

Brookside Meadows will deliver a collection of one and two bedroom apartments and three, four and five bedroom houses. The development will feature charging points for electric vehicles, alongside solar panels on every home, as the leading developer continues to take pride in its energy-efficient and sustainable housebuilding.