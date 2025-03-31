Volunteers urgently needed in Brackley & Towcester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Loneliness is on the rise, you can be the solution - be the lifeline our community deserves!

In today’s fast-moving world, loneliness has quietly become a major crisis, affecting people of all ages. But here’s the good news, you can make a real difference!

Volunteering is more than just giving your time; it’s about rebuilding connections, restoring hope, and strengthening our community.

The Silent Epidemic: How Loneliness is Impacting Lives

Garden Buddies volunteers assisting community members with their gardens

Did you know that loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day? It contributes to depression, anxiety, and even serious physical health issues like heart disease. The elderly and vulnerable members of our community are particularly at risk, struggling with everyday tasks and feeling isolated.

This is where YOU come in. By volunteering, you don’t just help with practical needs, you offer companionship, support, and a reason for someone to smile.

Change Lives, Including Your Own

Imagine how rewarding it feels to be the reason someone gets to their doctor’s appointment, or to see the joy in someone’s eyes when they can finally enjoy their garden again. These small acts of kindness have a big impact.

Volunteer driver Wallace who has been volunteering with SNVB for over 17 years

Become a Volunteer Driver, More Than Just a Journey

Every day, elderly and disabled residents miss crucial medical appointments because they have no way to get there. Volunteer drivers provide more than just transport; they bring:

Friendship – A warm conversation that brightens someone’s day.

– A warm conversation that brightens someone’s day. Support – A calming presence in stressful moments.

– A calming presence in stressful moments. Community – A sense of belonging that fights isolation.

With over 500 people relying on our service, we urgently need more drivers. You choose how often you help, whether it’s once a week or once a month, every journey makes a difference!

Garden Buddies – Transforming Outdoor Spaces & Lives

For many older or disabled residents, a neglected garden can feel overwhelming. That’s where our Garden Buddies step in!

By volunteering just a few hours, you can help someone:

Enjoy their outdoor space again.

Feel proud of their home.

Build meaningful connections.

It’s not just about plants, it’s about people. Volunteers often form lasting friendships while keeping active and making our community more appeasing.

Your Community Needs You, Act Now!

Strong communities are built by people like you stepping up to help. Government services alone can’t solve this crisis, grassroots action makes the real difference.

A simple act of kindness, a few hours of your time, these can change lives in ways you never imagined.

Join Us Today, Make an Impact That Matters

For over 20 years, South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) has been at the heart of local support. Now, we need YOU to keep our mission alive.

Ready to get started? Contact Rachel Page at SNVB today:

01280 841099

Together, we can make sure no one in our communities is left behind.