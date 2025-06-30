Volunteers meet with Banbury MP to highlight local environmental efforts

A committed group of volunteers from over a dozen local organisations met with Banbury MP Sean Woodcock to showcase the range of environmental projects underway in the town and surrounding areas.

The meeting, held in May at the Whately Hall Hotel, was coordinated by Chris Manley of Banbury Community Action Group (Banbury CAG). It provided a valuable opportunity for Mr Woodcock to hear directly from campaigners about their efforts to tackle key environmental challenges including water pollution, air pollution, and litter.

Several national organisations were also represented, with local members urging the government to take stronger action on the climate crisis. The discussion underscored the vital role that both grassroots and national initiatives play in responding to growing environmental pressures.

“In the face of increasing challenges like the severe flooding earlier this year, more residents are joining environmental groups and demanding stronger leadership from local and national government,” said Chris Manley, Banbury CAG.

Volunteers with MP Sean Woodcock (left) after the meeting at Whately Hall Hotel

One campaigner, Louise Palmer, Oxfordshire Parents For Future member commented: “Being part of this event was a great opportunity to connect with fellow campaigners and learn about the hard work so many people are doing to protect the precious natural spaces we have”.

Mr Woodcock left the meeting with a number of specific requests from the group. Campaigners hope their message was clear: Banbury residents want cleaner air and water, and greater protection for the town’s natural environment.

To learn more about the local organisations in attendance or to get involved yourself, please contact Banbury CAG or subscribe to their newsletter: banburycag.org.uk