Visually impaired woman gets ready to do Glasswalk for MyVision Oxfordshire

On September 15, the brave participants of MyVision’s Glasswalk fundraiser (organised Maggie’s) will be walking on a path of broken glass in support of MyVision, and Claire will be one of the event’s participants.

In January 2021 Claire went for a routine eye test. Her optician noticed that she had a cataract growing and referred her to the Eye Hospital. However, her referral was delayed by nearly a year due to the pandemic.

By the time she received her diagnosis of Angle Closure Glaucoma, the disease was already at an advanced stage in her right eye. Her left eye was in a better condition, but her sight has continued to deteriorate.

She then contacted various sight-loss organisations, and met Devante, MyVision’s Community Engagement Worker at an event. Afterwards, Claire joined MyVision’s social groups.

The social groups have provided Claire with the opportunity to share her experiences with other people, and she has learned from others in the group by hearing about their experiences. Building these connections with other people has been vital to Claire.

“The MyVision groups are all about being positive. It’s a great group of people, and the events are quite fun as well,” said Claire.

In regard to her upcoming glasswalk fundraiser Claire, said: "MyVision Oxfordshire has been very important for me in my sight loss journey. The activities and support groups have offered me and many others opportunities to gain support and confidence, provided access to activities sight loss might otherwise be a barrier to. I've also gained friendships and had fun.

"I am looking forward to taking part as it will be a new experience for me. I am also excited about being able to raise some money to support the charity."

Click the link to support Claire with her fundraising effort. All the money raised will go towards supporting visually impaired people in Oxfordshire.