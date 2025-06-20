Villagers near Banbury open their beautiful gardens to the public for charity

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
The residents of Hornton have been busy pruning flowers and preparing their gardens for the village’s open garden day.

This year’s Hornton Open Gardens take place from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday, June 29.

For £8 (children have free entry), members of the public can take a look around ten of the village’s most beautiful and interesting gardens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All proceeds from the event will be split between supporting Katharine House Hospice and various village causes.

The residents of Hornton will open their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 29.placeholder image
The residents of Hornton will open their gardens to the public on Sunday, June 29.

Villagers will also be selling plants, tea and homemade cakes, and there will be a traditional Hornton raffle.

The village’s Methodist church is also celebrating its anniversary that weekend with a flower festival on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

As well as the gardens, Hornton’s Grade I listed parish church and the village pub will be open for visitors.

Organisers ask that all dogs be kept on leads and remind visitors that some gardens have uneven surfaces, steps and steep slopes.

Related topics:VillagersBanburyOrganisers
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice