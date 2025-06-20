The residents of Hornton have been busy pruning flowers and preparing their gardens for the village’s open garden day.

This year’s Hornton Open Gardens take place from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday, June 29.

For £8 (children have free entry), members of the public can take a look around ten of the village’s most beautiful and interesting gardens.

All proceeds from the event will be split between supporting Katharine House Hospice and various village causes.

Villagers will also be selling plants, tea and homemade cakes, and there will be a traditional Hornton raffle.

The village’s Methodist church is also celebrating its anniversary that weekend with a flower festival on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 4pm.

As well as the gardens, Hornton’s Grade I listed parish church and the village pub will be open for visitors.

Organisers ask that all dogs be kept on leads and remind visitors that some gardens have uneven surfaces, steps and steep slopes.