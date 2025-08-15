Village lane near Banbury closed for telegraph pole replacement works
Warwickshire County Council anticipates that Chapel Lane in Ratley will be closed from Tuesday, September 2, until Thursday, September 4.
The closure has been put in place so work crews can replace a decaying telegraph pole.
Pedestrian access to properties on Chapel Lane will not be affected, and crews will ensure residents living in the area can access their homes where possible.
Drivers have been advised to follow a diversion route via Chapel Lane, Church Street, High Street, Town Hill and vice versa.
To report any problems with these works or for further information about current and planned roadworks in Warwickshire visit: warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap or call us 01926 412515.
More information relating to this road closure can also be viewed on the Public Notice Portal at: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/notice/traffic-and-roads/689e05cdc1a7c3707223cb54