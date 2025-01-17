Unsung community heroes visit 95-year-old Pat Cook on his birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just what Banbury needs! Local people who are actively spreading joy, happiness and kindness into other people’s lives.

It was Wednesday 15th January 2025, and 95 year old Pat Cook was fortunate enough to have Hazel McDermott a Chaplin in Banbury and Carol Vockins pop in to his home in Banbury, to celebrate his birthday.

Pat, who was born on the 15/01/1930, worked as an assistant bank manager at a Building Society in Banbury before retiring and is currently living at home where he receives 24/7 dementia care.

Pat had so much fun. He said: “thank you for singing and amusing me” and everyone burst out laughing because it was Pat that had been amusing and mesmerising us with his stories.

Pat's Granddaughter Dee at the mini-party

As you can see on the video clip, Pat had no qualms singing “Happy Birthday To Me!”

Singing along Pat was his son Matt and Pat's grandchildren Dee and Sandra, plus Hazel, Carole and Angela and his carers who gathered to celebrate a special birthday .

After the mini-event we thanked these heroes who had taken their time to come and celebrate Pat's birthday by sharing their love and Pat's favourite hymns

This was Hazel's response:

Pat is 95

“We came because Pat is an amazing friend and this new lease of life is literally the icing on the cake. We need no recognition.”

I know these heroes said they don't need recognition, but I think these are truly the community’s unsung heroes that actually need recognition!

They are the unsung heroes that light people’s hearts everywhere they go and we are fortunate to have them in Banbury.

