University meditation teacher is spreading mindfulness to students across UK

Ross Edwards

Ross’ self-guided online programme helps students learn the fundamentals of mindfulness in the company of an experienced meditator

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Edwards, a university meditation teacher, double-certified teacher and long-time meditator, has released a free eight-week online meditation programme called Mindfulness for Students.Ross was inspired to create the course after working with university staff and learning that students struggled to get the wellbeing advice and support that they sought.First-rate scientific research has shown that meditation brings a range of benefits for mental health, is effective against anxiety, depression and chronic pain, and influences our body and brain in remarkable ways.

“Many universities are being forced to cut staff, and as a result many students don’t have access to specific, actionable advice that helps them improve their lives and wellbeing. I thought I’d use my expertise and online presence to contribute what I can.”The course is delivered through 19 videos and 9 audios, and totals over 60 audios, videos and articles. Students learn eight fundamental mindfulness techniques, the latest science on meditation, how to bring meditation into daily life, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross is a double-certified meditation teacher with nearly a decade of meditation experience. He leads public classes, weekly classes for university staff, and online classes.

The course is free to access at https://deep-psychology.com/mindfulness-for-students