Ultra-marathon completed in honour of lifesaving Air Ambulance Crew

Last month William Smyth-Osbourne completed one of the UK’s most demanding endurance events — the Isle of Wight Ultra Challenge — covering an astonishing 108km in a single day to raise funds for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The challenge, which circumnavigates the entire Isle of Wight, pushed participants to their physical and mental limits. But for William, a member of the Grafton Hunt, the motivation was deeply personal: just five months ago, his father, Charles Smyth-Osbourne, Master of the Grafton Hunt, was airlifted to safety by the lifesaving charity after a serious fall while trail hunting.

Speaking after the event, William reflected on the enormity of the challenge: “That was without a doubt the hardest thing I’ve ever done. There were points where everything hurt — my legs, my feet, even my back — and I wasn’t sure if I could keep going. But I kept thinking of Dad, and of how quickly the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance got to him that day. That’s what kept me moving. It wasn’t just about finishing — it was about giving back.”

After months of rigorous training, including 30km weekend runs and a 65km effort in the final weeks, William powered through the undulating coastal course in 15 hours and 22 minutes, finishing just after 10pm. His commitment has already raised over £8,000, with donations continuing to flow in via his JustGiving page.

Charles Smyth-Osbourne was full of praise — and emotion — after watching his son complete the incredible feat: “To see William cross that finish line was incredibly moving. It brought everything full circle. I’ve made a full recovery thanks to the incredible work of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, and to see my son endure such a brutal test to support them, it’s nothing short of amazing. I couldn’t be prouder.”

The funds raised by William were formally presented by his father Charles to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance at the Grafton Hunt’s Point-to-Point on Sunday 18th May.

William added: “It was exhausting. It was emotional. But it was also one of the most incredible experiences of my life. The support from friends, family, the trail hunting community and total strangers has been overwhelming. I just hope the money we’ve raised helps the lifesaving Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance continue to do their incredible work — they’re real heroes.”

Morgan Turnbull, Junior Events Manager for the charity said: “We are incredibly grateful to William for taking on such a demanding challenge in support of our lifesaving charity – his story is a powerful reminder of the importance of our service. The funds he has raised will help us continue to deliver pre-hospital critical care when every second counts.”